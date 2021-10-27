The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.54

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$100.54 and traded as high as C$101.70. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$100.13, with a volume of 81,681 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.37.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total value of C$1,270,802.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,700. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total transaction of C$600,138.11.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

