The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.54

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$100.54 and traded as high as C$101.70. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$100.13, with a volume of 81,681 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.37.
In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total value of C$1,270,802.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,063,700. Also, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total transaction of C$600,138.11.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
