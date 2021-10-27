The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Despite strong second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, higher operating expenses driven by a significant rise in marketing expenses across all brands slightly dented Gap’s bottom-line growth and margins. Gap has also been witnessing loss of in-store sales for the past few quarters, led by COVID-related store closures as well as the permanent closures of certain stores as part of the Power Plan 2023 strategy. This dented in-store sales in the fiscal second quarter. Weakness in Gap Global and Banana Republic Global brands also acted as deterrent. However, shares of Gap have outpaced the industry year to date. Continued strength at Old Navy and Athleta brands, improved marketing efforts, better brand management, and advanced technology aided fiscal second-quarter results. Sales gained from strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and solid online show.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Gap from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,980,215. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The Gap has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Gap will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

