The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €90.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €90.00 ($105.88) target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.85 ($81.00).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €56.34 ($66.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Covestro has a 1-year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.