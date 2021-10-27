The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 48” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 48 price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 34 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 33 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.21.

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

