The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 168392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.81.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.9% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $54,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

