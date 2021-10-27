The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hain Celestial have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining from investments in its key brands. Notably, the company’s Get Bigger brands category registered a sales increase of 6% during fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, backed by strong household penetration. Well-chalked innovations and acquisitions along with marketing and assortment optimization efforts have been aiding the company. Hain Celestial is also progressing well with its transformation strategy to deliver sustainable profits. The strategy is aimed at simplifying portfolio, identifying additional areas of productivity savings and enhancing margins. However, the company has been witnessing several challenges including labor shortages and other overlaps related to the pandemic. High inflation has also been a drag.”

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $46.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,067,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

