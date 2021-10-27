The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,439,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.70% of The Hershey worth $250,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.91.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

