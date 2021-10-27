The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.06

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.83. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 29,534 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.92%.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
