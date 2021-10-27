The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.06

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.83. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 29,534 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

