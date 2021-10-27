The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PC Connection by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.72. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.24 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

