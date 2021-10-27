The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the second quarter worth $1,534,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GTS opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.80. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.44.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

