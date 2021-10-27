The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of American Outdoor Brands worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1,826.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 167,265 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 24.1% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski bought 4,033 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $323.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.35.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

