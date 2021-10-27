The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $310,000 Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

EGRX opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $660.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

