The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IES were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 111,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IES by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IESC opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.29. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 4.25%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.