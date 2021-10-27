The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $364.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $149.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.