The ODP (ODP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. The ODP had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The ODP to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ODP opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The ODP stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.70% of The ODP worth $69,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

