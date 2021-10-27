The Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY21 guidance at $9.00-9.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $9.000-$9.300 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG opened at $149.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day moving average of $187.80. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.