The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $316.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.11.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Padden sold 3,153 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.53, for a total transaction of $912,888.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,248 shares of company stock worth $56,363,377 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

