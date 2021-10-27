The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.68.

Shares of SHW traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.38. 1,358,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,878. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $321.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at $125,174,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,248 shares of company stock valued at $56,363,377. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 77.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 214.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 98,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,040,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 72.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

