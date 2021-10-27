The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

