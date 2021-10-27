The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Short Interest Down 88.2% in October

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the September 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMDM remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,953. The Singing Machine has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

The Singing Machine Co, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. Its brands include The Singing Machine, SMDigital, SoundX, and Home. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

