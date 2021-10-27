The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $129,823,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 722,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,982,000 after purchasing an additional 77,352 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,352,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $160.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.71 and a one year high of $163.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

