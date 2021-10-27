Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $128.94 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $128.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00106699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003094 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.28 or 0.00428002 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00042800 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009117 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

