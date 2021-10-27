Think Investments LP Has $11.10 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Think Investments LP boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 598.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up about 1.5% of Think Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after purchasing an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 74,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,484. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.41. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

