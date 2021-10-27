Third Point LLC Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 931.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121,000 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 2.7% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Third Point LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $469,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.36.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $9.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,966. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.