Third Point LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Third Point LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 1.2% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Third Point LLC owned 0.48% of Aptiv worth $204,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.84. 18,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $92.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.21.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Barclays increased their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

