Third Point LLC Grows Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Third Point LLC raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 48.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Third Point LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $71,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The AES by 35.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,271,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,244 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The AES by 3,392.9% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828,221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,027 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at $44,196,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 351.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,058 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,926. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -120.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The AES has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

