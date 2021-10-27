Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 2,789 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $93,041.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

