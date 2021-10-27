Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million.

TLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TLYS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.38. 206,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,130. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

