Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $124.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,342. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.71.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $854,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

