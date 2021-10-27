Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $6.47 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises approximately 1.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Elastic by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,068,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,002,000 after buying an additional 720,978 shares during the period. XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 963,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after purchasing an additional 383,300 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Elastic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,631 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Elastic by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 1,862.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 254,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after purchasing an additional 241,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

NYSE ESTC traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.40. Elastic has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,490 shares of company stock worth $125,566,320 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.