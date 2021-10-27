Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 258.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 207.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of BILI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. 83,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.