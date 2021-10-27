Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases New Stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after buying an additional 3,128,663 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 45.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,198,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,515 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,193,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 26.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,757,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,118,000 after purchasing an additional 367,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 80.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 566,014 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.90. The stock had a trading volume of 83,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,911. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

