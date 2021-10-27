Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after buying an additional 285,343 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after buying an additional 152,222 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.90. The company had a trading volume of 134,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.86 and a beta of 1.43. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.12 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

