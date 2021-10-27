Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 35.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

TMP opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tompkins Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.