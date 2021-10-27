Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske lowered Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $63.50 on Monday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $39.52 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.34.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.