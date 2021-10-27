Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPZ shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TSE TPZ traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a current ratio of 32.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 176.14. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.05 and a twelve month high of C$18.40.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.