Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$23.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

Shares of TPZEF traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

