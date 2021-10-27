Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price target boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.38.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, hitting C$17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 246,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,226. Topaz Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.05 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.04.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.