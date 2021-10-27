TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of BLD traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.95. 9,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,068. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $146.50 and a 52 week high of $250.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.85.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 89.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 338,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.