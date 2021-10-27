Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 27,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 889% compared to the average volume of 2,784 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 69,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 30,886 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 609.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 150,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 129,299 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XRX traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $17.86. 215,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

