Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Traeger has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Traeger stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

About Traeger

