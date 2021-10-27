Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.48

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.48 and last traded at $74.30, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.38.

TRNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $555.02 million, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael W. West sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,631,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

