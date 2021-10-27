Travala.com Achieves Market Capitalization of $137.12 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004524 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $137.12 million and $19.26 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00069818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00095547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,613.52 or 1.00434461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,926.21 or 0.06727570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,940,487 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.