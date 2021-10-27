TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Issues Earnings Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,316. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCBK. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 534.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of TriCo Bancshares worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

