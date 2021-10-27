Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Now Covered by TD Securities

Stock analysts at TD Securities started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $14.28 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

