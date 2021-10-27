TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TriNet Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 332,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

