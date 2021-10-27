Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 7.7%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s stock price traded down 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.10. 64,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,878,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,723,000 after purchasing an additional 751,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

