TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of TSC opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.09. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 21.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

