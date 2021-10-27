Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 230.83 ($3.02).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.94) on Monday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.60 ($3.16). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 226.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. The stock has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.34.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.