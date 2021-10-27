Truist Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $128.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist from $102.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of AMD opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $46,851,432. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

